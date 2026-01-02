Second major setback to AIMIM party, official candidate withdraws from Prabhag 14

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The AIMIM party suffered its second major setback on Friday. The party’s official candidate and former corporator from Prabhag No. 14, Parveen Kaisar Khan, suddenly withdrew her nomination. Just two days earlier, the nomination of AIMIM candidate Prantosh Waghmare from Prabhag No. 3 had been rejected by the election returning officer.

The party has fielded a total of 50 candidates from Muslim-majority areas. On Wednesday, during the scrutiny of nomination papers, the nomination of official candidate Prantosh Waghmare was rejected. He had submitted a proposer and seconder along with his nomination, but both their names were not present in the final voters’ list, they appeared only in the draft voters’ list. The rejection of Waghmare’s nomination had dealt a blow to the party. While the party was still recovering from this setback, it suffered another major jolt on Friday.

Former corporator Parveen Kaisar Khan of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) withdrew her nomination, creating a stir. In the same prabhag, political opponents had attempted to persuade another AIMIM candidate to withdraw as well. As soon as this came to light, party leaders intervened and foiled the move. In category D of Prabhag No. 14, there are now only two candidates remaining in the election fray, one from the Congress and one from the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction).

Strong efforts for candidature

Kaisar Khan, along with his two sons, had made strong efforts within the AIMIM party to secure a ticket for his wife. Due to these efforts, the party had granted Parveen Khan the candidature. The party would have never anticipated that she would withdraw her nomination.