Second raid on illegal gas refilling centre at Cantonment

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 20:

The crime branch squad conducted a raid on an illegal gas refilling centre at Cantonment and seized articles worth Rs 4.83 lakh on Monday. Earlier, on June 2, a special squad of DCP Deepak Girhe conducted a raid on an illegal gas refilling centre at Canonment run by Mujeeb Seth and seized 541 gas cylinders. This centre was started again in just few days of the raid.

Crime branch team including PSI Amol Mhaske, Gajanan Sontakke, ASI Vitthal Javkhede, Vitthal Sure, Parbath Mhaske, Vijay Bhanuse, Beedkar, Sudhakar Misal and others acting on a tip of raided the illegal refilling centre on Monday. They seized 24 cylinders and two rickshaws, all amounting to Rs 4.83 lakh.

The police arrested Shaikh Shaikh Salim Mohd Shaikh (Krushnanagar, Ranjangaon) and rickshaw driver Shaikh Zuber Shaikh Saber (Baijipura)on the spot. However, the centre operator Mujeeb Seth and one rickshaw driver escaped from the scene.

Mujeeb Seth used to run an illegal gas refilling centre at Ansar Colony, Padegaon for the past many days, but no action was taken against them. Hence, the special squad of DCP Deepak Girhe raided the centre. This illegal activity was started once again just after 20 days.