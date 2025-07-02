Security guard dies after gate collapse; company owners booked

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A security guard died after a company gate collapsed on him while he was opening it. The gate’s bearing reportedly gave way, causing it to fall on him. Based on a complaint, the Daulatabad police have registered a case against the company owners Sadashiv Bhagwan Kolse and Bhagyashree Rajendra Thombre holding them responsible for the incident.

Dudhate had been working as a security guard for the past three months at Fresh Way Farms and Foods Ltd, owned by Kolse and Thombre. On May 8, while the owners were entering the premises, the gate collapsed on Dudhate, leaving him critically injured. He succumbed to his injuries on May 17 while undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Following the incident, Dudhate’s son, Ajinkya, filed a complaint accusing Kolse and Thombre of negligence leading to the fatal accident.