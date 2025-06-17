Security guard of Cidco arrested while accepting bribe

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Dilip Ramrao Dhale (52), at 1 pm, on Tuesday red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 1,000 for registration and issuing challans for land purchase.

Dhale has been a security guard at Cidco office for the last ten years. Surprisingly, he has been given a separate room and cupboard in the Cidco office along with direct important tasks.

According to details, the 21-year-old complainant's father had purchased a Cidco plot in Tisgaon a few days ago. The young man had been visiting the Cidco head office on Jalgaon Road for several days to register it and get a challan issued.

However, Cidco officials asked him to meet Dhale who demanded Rs 1,000 from him on June 12. The angry youth complained directly to ACB Superintendent Sandeep Atole. The team verified the complaint at Atole's instructions.

An ACB team laid a trap at the Cidco office on Tuesday afternoon. Dhale was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 1,000. He was arrested and a case was registered against him at the Cidco police station.

Security guard given work of officer

For more than ten years, Dhale has been working alone on honorarium in the Cidco office. Many other security guards were replaced. Dhale, however, remained. Even the ACB officers were speechless when they saw his separate small cabin, a cupboard with his name on it.

There were many important files and documents in that cupboard. It is significant to know that Dhale was carrying out all the processes. Why were the applicants sent to him for the work of plots and challans? Who is backing him? After the action, there were good arguments about this.