Security guards nab thief
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 29, 2023 08:05 PM 2023-04-29T20:05:02+5:30 2023-04-29T20:05:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar The security guards nabbed a thief while stealing copper from Bajaj Auto Ltd in Waluj industrial area ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
The security guards nabbed a thief while stealing copper from Bajaj Auto Ltd in Waluj industrial area and handed him over to the police. The arrested has been identified as Vaibhav Santosh Gote (23, Ranjangaon).
Police said, Vaibhav came into the Bajaj Auto company from the security wall and a security guard noticed him stealing copper from the testing track department. He called the other guards and nabbed him. A case has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station.Open in app