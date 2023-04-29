Security guards nab thief

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The security guards nabbed a thief while stealing copper from Bajaj Auto Ltd in Waluj industrial area and handed him over to the police. The arrested has been identified as Vaibhav Santosh Gote (23, Ranjangaon).

Police said, Vaibhav came into the Bajaj Auto company from the security wall and a security guard noticed him stealing copper from the testing track department. He called the other guards and nabbed him. A case has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station.