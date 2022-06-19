Sedative pills seized at Jadhavwadi, Mondha

Aurangabad, June 19:

Every day new cases of seizing of sedative pills used for addiction are coming to the fore. The Cidco police seized 390 pills in Jadhavwadi, Mondha area on Saturday night and arrested two persons in this connection, informed PI Sambhaji Pawar.

The arrested have been identified as a labourer Shaikh Asif Shaikh Jilani (37, Rengtipura) and an auto-rickshaw driver Ibrahim Shah Akbar Shah (46, Bapunagar).

The police received the information that two persons are possessing sedative pills and medicine bottles with them. Accordingly, a trap was laid and both the accused were arrested. A case has been registered against both on the complaint lodged by PSI Ashok Avchar. The police action was executed under the guidance of PI Sambhaji Pawar by PSI Avchar, PSI Kailas Annaldas, constabulary staff Subhash Shewale, Pradeep Dandwate, Kiran Kale, Vishal Sonawane, drug inspector Anjali Mitkar and others. PI Vinod Salgarkar is further investigating the case.