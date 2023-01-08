Self Defence demo for girls held in Azad College

Aurangabad: Maulana Azad College and Damini Police Pathak jointly organised ‘Demonstration of Self Defence Techniques for Girls’ at the college campus recently.

Deputy Commisisoner of Police Aparna Gitte and API Sushma Pawar along with Damini Pathak members Lata Jadhav (headconstable), Kalpana Saraf and Sujata Kharat took efforts for the programme.

Demonstration was given by the team of volunteers of girls and boys guided by Omkar Chayal. College Principal Dr Mazahar Farooqui also graced the event .

Mahejabin Sayyad (Program Coordinator and Incharge of Co-Curricular Activities Comittee) along with the committee members, Naushad Anjum and Dr Reshma Javeriya conducted the proceeding of the programme. Dr Aditi Bhattacharya, teaching, non-teaching staff with more than 120 students participated present.