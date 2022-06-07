Self-defence workshop being held in memory of Kashish

Aurangabad, June 7:

The three-day self-defence workshop being organised by the Rotary Club of Aurangabad East was inaugurated at Sensei Mukesh Bankar Martial Art Academy, Savarkar Nagar (N-5, Cidco) on June 6, in memory of late ‘Kashish'.

The experts are training to college girls and women for self-defence. The entry is free for the workshop that concludes on June 8. The organiser has planned to continue the workshop in the coming days. For details, one may contact Dimple Bindrra.