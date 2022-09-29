'Self Drive Heavy Duty Trailer' bags first prize in rural jugaad competition

-Incubated by Magic: Competition organised by CII's Young Indians

- Innovation of entrepreneur Akshay Chavan

Aurangabad, Sept 29:

The ‘Self Drive Heavy Duty Trailer’ a startup from Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC), has bagged the first prize in the 'Rural Jugaad Competition' organized by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) young Indians recently. The national level competition was organized for rural innovative startups with ideas and products that can create sustainable social impact in rural areas.

CII had invited participation for the competition through 52 centers at the national level. Two startups of Magic participated through the Aurangabad centre. Both these startups working on grassroots innovation reached the final stage. The self drive heavy duty trailer is an innovation of budding entrepreneur Akshay Chavan who belongs from Dongaon Tanda, Ambad of Jalna district. He is the owner of the Jijai trailer and equipment company. Akshay was incubated by MAGIC. Akshay received guidance from Magic director Sunil Raithatha, Ritesh Mishra, Milind Kank, Prasad Kokil, Kedar Deshpande and Ashish Garde. Asim Abhyankar, Swapnil Ansarwadkar, Yogesh Pawar of Young Indians Aurangabad centre also supported Akshay in his innovation.

About the innovation

The heavy load on the vehicles leads to high fuel consumption and also delays the transportation process. Carrying a double trailer is unsafe and increases the chances of an accident especially on Ghat roads. To overcome these odds, Akshay developed a gearbox with 12 forward and 2 reverse gears and added additional brake chamber tractor hydraulics, due to large size trolley, the vehicle carrying capacity increased from 25 tonnes to 35-40 tonnes. The self drive heavy duty trailer increases the capacity of tractor and trolley and proves of great benefit during the transportation of agricultural goods. The tractor also saves 40 per cent fuel.

Great help for sugarcane farmers

Akshay said that he tried to develop a product useful for agriculture and addresses the problems faced by sugarcane farmers in transporting their goods. This trolley will help transport sugarcane equivalent to the weight of two trolleys in a single trailer. This trolley is equipped with a separate gearbox and axle to create a unique product.