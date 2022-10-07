Aurangabad:

It is important not only to listen to the discourse of Gurus and Sants, but to put the teachings into practice. Sacrifice is of self and charity is of object. There is selfishness in sacrifice and altruism in charity, said Acharya Pulaksagarji Maharaj during the pad vihar at Rajabazar Jain temple on Friday.

The chaturmas of acharyashri has entered into the last phase. He arrived at the Shri Kalikund Parshwanath Digambar Jain Temple, in M-2 Cidco on Friday. A procession was organised on the occasion. Flowers were showered from place to place. Munishri Pulkitsagarji, Munishri Pramudit Sagarji, Pranitsagarji and Prashmitsagarji were present. Devotees were also present in large numbers.