Sell stamps only at the designated place

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After a complaint of selling stamps at high prices anywhere without sitting in the designated place by the stamp duty department, the registration department team conducted an inspection campaign in the premises of the High Court and the District Court. The officials of the team searched through the stamp sale records.

The department has issued official licenses to around 65 people in the city to sell stamps. These stamp sellers have to sit and sell the stamps at their designated place. But many stamp dealers fit anywhere at will. Therefore, citizens have to wander to buy stamps. Also, a complaint was made to the registration department that the citizens were being looted by selling a bond worth Rs 100 for Rs 110 by the sellers. Based on that complaint, sub district registrar Vivek Gangurde formed an investigation team under the leadership of administrative officer Vandana Bhumkar.