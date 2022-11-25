Seminar on ‘Communal Harmony’ held in Women’s College

Aurangabad: Dr Rafiq College for Women organised a seminar on “Communal Harmony” on Wednesday as part of ‘Communal Harmony Week’ celebrating.

The programme began with a ‘Naath’.Principal Dr Maqdoom Farooqui presided over the session.

Head of the Department of Political Science Dr Tanmay Paithankar spoke about communal harmony. Head of the Department of History Dr Abdullah Chaoush highlighted the seminar's objectives.

Principal Dr Maqdoom Farooqui, in his presidential address, gave several examples, quotations and references from Holy Quran, that is, Sura-e-Al-Asr and its focus on communal harmony.

He narrated the noble services rendered by Dr Rafiqu Zakaria and paid a humble tribute to the ‘Architect of Modern Aurangabad City. Dr Lubna Shireen conducted the programme's proceedings while Arshiya Nazneen proposed a vote of thanks.