Seminar on didactic values at Sarosh School

Aurangabad, Sept 1:

Munawar Peerbhoy Sarosh English High School Talimabad, Mitmita, organised a seminar on didactic values recently in an attempt to inculcate higher and noble values of character building in students. The session for the primary started with invoking God’s blessings. The chief guest was incharge principal, Aurangabad College of Pharmacy Dr Muzaffar Ahmed. The tiny tots displayed wonderful skill of relating various incidents from the lives of noble personalities. Dr Ahmed urged the students to be God fearing and truthful. The chief guest of the session for high school students was former principal, Government Polytechnic, Aurangabad Farooque A Khan. Parables and fables were related by the students. School principal M S Naiyer emphasized on the values of honesty, integrity, sincerity, loyalty and urged the students to develop a sense of commitment towards the society. Farooque A Khan said that it was necessary to balance spirituality and worldly affairs. All participants were given certificates.