Seminar on Golf & Turf held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Golf Course Superintendents and Managers Association of India organised a seminar on Golf and Turf.

The experts Andrew Price, Association president Wg Cdr (Retd) A K Singh, Ranjit Kakkad and Ahish Rathod guided on different topics related to a golf course and turf management. They said starting golf courses in small cities is a challenge, but, golf courses are necessary to promote tourism and give impetus to the local economy.

They talked about new irrigation technologies for golf courses and the use of technology to optimize water usage, reduce wastage, and ensure that golf courses remain green and healthy all year round. They discussed how golf course designers and managers can work with limited space and resources to create a world-class golf course that meets the needs and expectations of golfers.