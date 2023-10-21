Seminar on National Education Policy held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ESPM's College of Arts (Bidkin), Lokseva Education Society's Arts and Science College, Mahila Kala Mahavidyalaya and JSPM's B Ed College of Khuldabad jointly organised a national seminar on National Education Policy 2020: Issues and Challenges mentioned that in NEP 2020, on Saturday. Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) Dr Shyam Shirsath was the chief guest.

Principal Dr Mazahar Farooqui mentioned the importance of the Indian Knowledge System while Dr Prashant Amrutkar (Dean, Faculty of Humanities, BAMU) said that NEP focuses on multilingualism and interdisciplinary approaches.

In the valedictory session, Dr Vikram Khillare (Senator) said that implementing this policy would be difficult because of a lack of resources. In his presidential address, Dr Anand Ubale highlighted the commercialisation of education.

Convener of the seminar Dr Shaikh Parvez Aslam proposed a vote of thanks. Principal Dr Liyakat Shaikh, Dr Nitin Aher, Dr Ramkishan Dahiphade, coordinators Shaikh Musa, Dr Ramkishan Munde, Jitendra Shejwal and others worked for the success of the seminar.