Seminar on NEP-2020 held at Marathwada College of Education

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Internal Quality Assurance Cell and Research and Development Cell of Marathwada College of Education conducted a one-day seminar on NEP-2020’ on Friday.

Principal of the college Prof Naveed us Sahar introduced the guest. Organising secretary of the seminar Dr Kaneez Fatima presented brief information about the programme. Delivering a keynote address, Principal of Maulana Azad College Dr Mazahar Ahmed Farooqui elaborated his views on the important provisions of the NEP regarding education and guided the audience accordingly.

In the technical sessions on NEP, Dr Khurshid Ansari spoke on Teacher Education, Dr Mirza Mahefooz Baig on School Education–Teacher, Khan Waheeda Haroon on Practical Applicability, Dr Shaikh Kashif Anjum on Secondary Education, Dr Shaikh Tahemina Naaz on education through Indian languages, Dr Tanveer Habib on ABC while Khatik Abdul Rahim on Higher Education. Dr Shaikh Subhan Hasan and Dr Sohail Zakiuddin conducted the proceedings of the technical session.