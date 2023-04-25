Seminar on Scientific Conservation of Raigad Fort

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Research Centre (CSMRC) and the Department of Tourism Administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will jointly host a seminar on ‘Scientific Conservation on Antiquities, Plasters and Stone Structures of Raigad Fort’ at the department at 11 am, on April 26.

Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle will inaugurate the seminar while Dr Manager Singh and Dr Rajesh Ragde (director, CSMRC) will be the resource persons. Dr Ragade appealed to all students, teachers and researchers to attend the event.