Sena Leaders Join BJP

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a major political shift on the eve of Balasaheb Thackeray's birth anniversary, several prominent office bearers from the western constituency resigned from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and joined the BJP in Mumbai. In the presence of BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule along with MP Dr Bhagwat Karad, state general secretary Sanjay Kenekar and state secretary Kiran Patil.

Among the notable leaders switching allegiance were Sachin Garad, former Sarpanch of Bajajnagar-Wadgaon and Jitu Dahatonde, son of a current Gram Panchayat member. They were joined by gram panchayat member and Yuva Sena taluka chief Vijay Sarkate, deputy city chief Kishor Khandre, Biban Sayyed, Division Chief Satish Hiwale, and mahila aghadi leaders Lata Mali and Rohini Mule, among others. Over 100 office bearers also joined the BJP, citing dissatisfaction with the Shiv Sena (UBT)’s current leadership.

Before their defection, the leaders submitted their resignations to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve. “We felt constrained in addressing Hindutva issues within the Thackeray faction. The BJP’s commitment to staunch Hindutva inspired our decision,” Sachin Garad told Lokmat Times.

Shiv Sena (UBT) weakens further

The defection has intensified internal rifts within the Thackeray faction. Political observers note that the party’s presence in Bajajnagar has been significantly reduced, leaving only a handful of loyalists. This development has sparked discussions among local citizens and Shiv Sena members, further deepening concerns about the faction’s future.