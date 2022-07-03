Sena office bearers and activists will not work for rebel MLAs

Party meeting held on Sunday

Aurangabad, July 3:

The party must not ask the activists to work for the rebel MLAs if they again enter Shiv Sena. The warning was issued by the activists to the senior leadership in the district at a meeting held at Balaji Dharamshala in Shahganj on Sunday.

Sena has started holding constituency-wise meetings of office bearers and activists against the rebel MLAs throughout the district. Such a meeting was held in the Central constituency on Sunday after Paithan, West Constituency and Vaijapur.

MLC Ambadas Danve said, those who betrayed party chief Uddhav Thackeray cannot be Shiv Sainiks. Throw away photos of those who betrayed the party. They will not be elected in the assembly anymore. City president Balasaheb Thorat said the rebels betrayed the son of the Shiv Sena Supremo Balasaheb Thackeray. They cannot be forgiven.

Only party loyalists should be considered from now on. Many are against the rebels and are standing with the party. Putting forward their opinion, many activists said that they will not work for the rebel MLAs if they are forgiven and come back to the party again. Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire, Ashok Patwardhan, activists Bandu Oak, Anil Polkar, Mohan Meghawale and others were present on the occasion.

Khaire critize both the MLAs

Speaking on the occasion, Khaire said he helped MLA Jaiswal twice. Yet he rebelled. While criticizing MLA Sanjay Shirsat, Khaire raised the question as to where Shirsat, who was a rickshaw driver got so much money from. Works worth crores of rupees were done in the constituency, all those works were given to his supporters and family. Money does not last a lifetime, only your loyalty does.