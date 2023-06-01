Sena will conduct Shivgarjana Sampark campaign

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the occasion of the anniversary of Shiv Sena's (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar branch, the district-wide Shivgarjana Sampark campaign will be conducted from June 2 to 25.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Ambadas Danve, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, informed that circle-wise meetings have been organized in each tehsil for this purpose. In this campaign, visits to health centres, hostels and administrative offices will be made along with meetings of office bearers. Sena office bearers, Mahila Aghadi, Yuva Sena and all affiliated organizations will be present in this campaign. District chief Kishanchand Tanwani, Raju Rathod, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele and others were present.