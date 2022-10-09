Sena won’t perish in such a way, says Pawar

Aurangabad, Oct 9:

“Shiv Sena will not perish in such a way, on the contrary, it will rejuvenate,” said Sharad Pawar, the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

He was talking to newsmen in a five-star hotel on Sunday morning before going to attend a programme organised at Gevrai today. The programme was held to felicitate former Minister Shivajirao Pandit on his birthday in presence of Sharad Pawar.

NCP Pawar arrived in the city on Saturday evening for the event. The eyes of political circles were on Pawar’s comment on the freezing symbol of Sena. The Election Commission of India froze the well-known ‘bow and arrow’ election symbol of the Sena on Saturday.

“There is no surprise over freezing the symbol of Sena. It happened as it was expected,” he said.

Sharad Pawar said that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is intact and Thackeray’s group would continue to be with MVA.

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar and union Minister of State for Railway Raosaheb Danve went to Gevrai in a single vehicle.

Raosaheb Danve was the chief guest for the programme. Before the programme, he met Pawar in a hotel today.

The togetherness of both leaders in view of the current political situation has become a hot topic of discussion and many have raised their eyebrows. Leaders of all political parties were present at Gevrai programme.

The NCP chief returned to the city from Gevrai in the evening and went to the house of party contact chief Jaisinghrao Gaikwad near Sutgirni.

Pawar who was there for 45 minutes, was accompanied by former health minister Rajesh Tope and MLC Satish Chavan.

Many people submitted memoranda to him at Gaikwad’s residence. Gaikwad makes a tour of Marathwada continuously. The contact chief has increased visits to Beed district recently as he wishes to contest the Lok Sabha election as an NCP candidate.

He said that Shard Pawar would take a final decision about his contesting election.