Senate membership of Dr Ambhore restored

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy restored the Senate membership of Principal Dr Shankar Ambhore.

According to details, the administration issued a letter to Dr Ambhore on Monday withdrawing Senate members from the teachers' category as he became principal of a college. He was barred from attending to Senator meeting. Dr Ambhore filed a petition in the Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court on Tuesday morning granting permission to attend today’s Senate meeting.

Later, the university administration submitted a letter to the court for withdrawal of the action. The membership of Dr Ambhore was also restored. Following this, he withdrew the petition from the court.