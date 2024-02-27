Senate membership of Dr Ambhore restored
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 27, 2024 11:10 PM2024-02-27T23:10:02+5:302024-02-27T23:10:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy restored the Senate membership of Principal Dr Shankar Ambhore. ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy restored the Senate membership of Principal Dr Shankar Ambhore.
According to details, the administration issued a letter to Dr Ambhore on Monday withdrawing Senate members from the teachers' category as he became principal of a college. He was barred from attending to Senator meeting. Dr Ambhore filed a petition in the Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court on Tuesday morning granting permission to attend today’s Senate meeting.
Later, the university administration submitted a letter to the court for withdrawal of the action. The membership of Dr Ambhore was also restored. Following this, he withdrew the petition from the court.Open in app