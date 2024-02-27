Senators approve budget with Rs 38.92 Cr deficit

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: The budget with a deficit of Rs 38.92 crore was approved by Senators in their meeting held at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Tuesday.

Vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari chaired the meeting. This was the first Senate budget meeting. The budget presented for the financial year 2024-25 was approved unanimously by the Senators.

The university is estimated to spend Rs 302.58 crore in the financial year while it is expected to get revenue of Rs 263.66 crore from all sources.

The expenses included Rs 93.69 crore for salary and Rs 57.81 crore for development and independent schemes.

In the earnings, the university will get Rs 93.69 crore as salary grant while Rs 112.17 crore fund will be generated from other sources. The university will receive Rs 57.81 crore for development projects and independent schemes.

The total deficit of the budget is Rs 38.92 crore. The administration tried to reduce the deficit. The deficit during the last financial was 17 per cent while this year, it was 12.86 per cent. This means that a 5 per cent deficit was reduced in the budget.

After the salary, the highest financial provision is Rs 26. 29 crore for the salary of teaching and non-teaching staff members, security guards, sanitation and contractual employees working in the different departments.

The provision of Rs 22.22 crore was made for the holding examination works like examination and evaluation, practical test, the printing of degrees, answer books and other stationery along with organising convocation ceremony. It also included onscreen evaluation and digitisation of records.

Box

The other top budgetary provisions are as follows;

--Rs 21.23 crore for repair and development of roads, hostels and buildings

--Rs 10.92 crore for research, workshops, conferences and academic audit

--Rs 2.10 crore for Golden Jubilee Scholarship being given to farmers, labourers children and physically challenged students

--Rs 2 crore for Namantar Shaheed Memorial construction

--Rs 1 crore for Dr Babsaheb Ambedkar International Memorial

--Rs 1 crore for Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Library

--Rs 1.10 crore for started skill-based and molecular biology courses

Box

Percentage-wise utilisation of funds is as follows;

--30.96 per cent for salary

--8.69 pc as general fund

--7.2 pc on building construction

--7.86 pc for examinations

--.8.25 pc for repair and maintenance

--8.6 pc for development

--0.43 pc for self-financing courses

--19.1 pc for conferences, workshops, research and schemes