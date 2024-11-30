Senators demand probe for errors in answer book re-evaluation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Senators of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) alleged irregularities in the redressal system of answer books of professional courses.

It may be noted that the students can apply for re-evaluation of answer books if they get lower marks.

A meeting of Senators was organised in Bamu on Saturday. They alleged 65 per cent of failed students were declared successful after the re-evaluation. A group of Senators demanded an enquiry to examine whether the teachers made a mistake while evaluating or if there were irregularities in re-evaluation. On this, Vice Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Vijay Fulari directed the administration to probe the matter.