Senior citizen injured in speeding bike collision

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A senior citizen were sustained serious injuries after being hit by a speeding two-wheeler. The accident occurred at Azad Chowk on May 27 at around 9 am.

The injured  has been identified as Gangadhar Sanase (76), a resident of Savitrinagar. The biker fled the scene and remains unidentified. A case was registered against the unknown rider at Jinsi police station on Wednesday.