Senior citizens above 75 years can now travel for free

Implementation of the scheme started from Friday

Aurangabad, Aug 26:

The senior citizens above 75-years-of-age have now got the facility of travelling in buses free of cost, including Shivneri buses of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) from Friday. They will also get the facility of free travel in AC and sleeper coaches.

The implementation of the Amrit Jyeshtha Nagarik Yojana (Free travel for senior citizens) above 75 years of age in all types of buses began from Friday all over the State. Moreover, the senior persons above the age of 65 years who get 50 per cent concession in ordinary ST bus journeys would also get the concession facility of travelling in AC, sleeper coaches and Shivneri buses. The persons above 75 years of age will have to show aadhar card, pan card, election card, passport, driving license or identity card provided by the Central or State Governments to the conductor for availing the facility, informed divisional controller Sachin Kshirsagar.

Fees for online reservation

This is a plan for bus travel within the State and senior citizens above 75 years of age. However they will have to pay the reservation fee for online reservation, window booking and booking through mobile. Senior citizens who have made advance reservation before the implementation of the scheme will be able to get the amount refunded at the nearest depot by providing proof of age.