Senior JDS Leader Ajmal Khan passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Senior Janata Dal (Secular) leader Ajmal Khan (68), known for fighting for the rights of the underprivileged, passed away on Wednesday.

He actively fought against ration shops for the distribution of food grain and kerosene to the poor and addressed various social issues through the party. He was always at the forefront of the water rights issue of Marathwada or other movements, He worked alongside prominent leaders like Dr Rafiq Zakaria, Govindbhai Shroff, and Bapusaheb Kaldate for many years.

The spreading of his passing away news on social media prompted his well-wishers and supporters to rush to his residence in Shahaganj since morning. He remained associated with former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda's Janata Dal (Secular) to date.

He was the founder vice president of Al Hira Education Society and the president of Johar Education Welfare Society. In 2015, his wife, Khan Saira Bano, contested election on AIMIM seat and was elected as corporator in the municipal corporation.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Masjid-e-Kalan in Shahganj today afternoon, while the burial took place at the cemetery on the Dargah Peer Ghaib Sahab campus.

He is survived by a wife, four sons including Dr Afzal Khan and an extended family.