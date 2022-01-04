Separate team to collect construction debris

Aurangabad, Jan 4:

To make the city dust free, the municipal corporation has formed an independent team to collect construction materials lying on roads and open spaces from January 1. Accordingly the implementation was also started. The team will be working 24 hours a day. Charges will also be levied on property owners for the material.

Municipal administrator Astik Kumar Pandey had visited various localities in the city last week. It was observed that citizens were throwing a large quantity of construction materials on the side of the road and in open spaces. These piles made the city look ugly. He therefore directed the concerned department to set up a separate mechanism for picking up these materials.

Accordingly, a squad was formed and a separate control room has been set up (8551058080) which will be staffed in two shifts from 6 am to 6 pm and from 6 pm to 6 am. The control room will function under the guidance of executive engineer DK Pandit. Vehicles designed to carry construction materials are painted in two stripes, navy blue and dark yellow. These vehicles will only be used for lifting debris. Staff have been instructed to resolve complaints received by the control room within two hours.