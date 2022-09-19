Sept 17 was integration day, not liberation day: Capt Lingala Reddy

Aurangabad, Sept 19:

Member of Royal Historical Society (London) Capt Dr Lingala Pandu Ranga Reddy said that September 17 was an ‘Integration Day’ than Marathwada Liberation Day.

Talking to newsmen after attending a programme organised in the city Monday by All India Majlis Tameer-Millat, Dr Lingala Reddy who is also a Fellow of the Royal Asiatic Society of Great Britain and Ireland said that nothing happened on September 17 as Asaf Jahi rule continued in Hyderabad till January 26, 1950.

“ Nizam of Hyderabad Mir Osman Ali Khan who inaugurated the Indian Constitution in Hyderbad endured years of contempt and obloquy. He went to Deccan Radio Station and announced about inviting the Indian Army to enter Secundrabad Cantonment. No popular Government in Andhra Pradesh celebrated September 17,” he said.

Dr Reddy said that Junagadh was merged on February 28, 1948, followed by French territories such as Pondicherry on October 21, 1954, and Goa on 19, 1961. “Are we celebrating liberation day of those provinces? Why was Hyderabad singled out? One will only be opening up old wounds through a celebration of liberation day,” he added.