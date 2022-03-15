Server issues affecting property registrations

Citizens facing tremendous inconvenience due to ‘server down’

Aurangabad, March 15:

The frequent server down issue of the stamp duty and registration department is causing inconvenience to the citizens. Citizens coming for property registrations have to sit in the office all day long waiting for the streamlining of the server.

There are only 20 to 30 property registrations taking place in a day and this is said to be due to the disrupted service of the server. The servers of this department, which generates revenue of Rs 28,000 crore from the state and Rs 690 crore from Aurangabad division, are frequently down.

In the last few days, complaints have been lodged in Aurangabad, Jalna and Beed districts due to server down issues. Revenue of Rs 410 crore is expected from Aurangabad district till March 31. Jalna and Beed have a revenue target of Rs 140 crore each. To achieve this goal, it is necessary to increase the number of servers.

As the server repair work is done during the day, it is also affecting the registration. The decision to carry out the repairs should be taken by the seniors instead of office hours, the sources said.

As the i-Sarita system has slowed down over the last few days, the department has added two new servers. Two days ago, the ESDS company had a firewall problem. In the afternoon it was operational, however it crashed within half an hour. The citizens were seen waiting for the registry in the office till 8 pm on Tuesday.

Office will be open on both Saturdays

Two new servers have been added. This has given impetus to property registration. The server throughout the state was down. Currently the server is under the supervision of technicians. The office will be open on both Saturdays so that the citizens can get the facility of registration till the end of March, said deputy inspector general (stamps) Soham Wayal.