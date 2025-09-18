Service records of school staff being digitised to cleanse system

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Education Department of the State has completed the digitisation of records of schools across the State. It may be noted that the Shalart ID scam surfaced in Nagpur a few months ago. Some officers were found to have given approval for the teachers who lacked eligibility.

Considering this, the Education Department decided to digitise the documents of each and every teaching and employee of all private schools of the State instantly. The private schools were asked in July to upload documents to the Shalarth System. The documents included appointment orders, personal approvals and school approval orders of teachers and non-teaching staff appointed in November 2012 or after it.

The last date of uploading the documents was August 31, 2025. The date was extended up to September 15 for the first time.

The Commisisoner of Education of the State asked all headmasters to upload the documents up to September 20 while

divisional president, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Divisional Deputy Director of Education, Education Officer (Primary/Secondary) Zilla Parishad, Education Officer (Municipal Corporations) and Superintendent, Pay and Provident Fund Team (Primary/Secondary) were instructed to verify and clear it. According to sources, 83 pc digitisation of documents was completed on the first level.

Schools were asked to get verified documents using employee login IDs through the deputy disbursing officer (DDO) concerned, who handles salary payments.

Box

Education officer Ashwini Lathkar said that the digitisation of the records of school staff is being done on war-footing to have proper data and fast processing. She said that the digitisation of teachers and employees of the schools of the district would be completed soon, as per the instructions of the higher authorities.