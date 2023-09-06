Session on aviation industry drones on Sep 7

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CMIA’s Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) and European Business and Technology Centre (EBTC) are arranging the Thursday Talks 3.0 series of sessions at the Tata Technologies MAGIC Innovation Hub (TMIH) @ICONN2023 virtual exhibition platform. The session will be held online on the topic ‘Aviation Industry Drones: Opportunity and challenges in the Europe-India’ on September 7 at 3.30 pm. Somesh Arora, a senior lawyer, and author and managing partner at Legal Ally will deliver the lecture. The session is open for all and one can register on: bit.ly/TMIHTT2023 to participate in the session.