Session on Implementation of NATS on June 16

Aurangabad, June 14:

The Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) jointly with Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOAT) western region, Mumbai have organised a session on ’Implementation of National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS)' at CMIA, Bajaj Bhavan on June 16 at 2.30 pm. PN Jumple, director of training and regional central apprenticeship adviser and NC Gangde will interact on overview of BOAT, latest updates in NATS implementation, coverage of general stream graduates and overview of the NATS web portal. The organisers have appealed to the representatives of the industries to participate in the programme. The session is free for all. One may register on https://forms.gle/Aa2eKtEJbcW98kAh8.