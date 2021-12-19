Session on industrial safety and occupational health held

Aurangabad, Dec 19:

CMIA jointly with the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) Marathwada division, conducted an interactive session on industrial safety and occupational health at CMIA recently.

Ram Dahiphale, Jt director, department of industrial safety and health, gave the mantra of worker’s overall safety programme. He provided information on industrial safety as well as occupational health rules and regulations and its compliance, online facility available for the compliances and the services in case of any mishappening. He depicted the various injuries and accidents that may happen if we work in unsafe working conditions. He gave information on how occupational health can be maintained while working in various industries.

He appealed to the concerned safety officers to inspect the functioning of their industries from time to time and to implement appropriate measures to ensure the health and safety of the workers. Surgeon Dr Milind Deshpande, gave information on industrial safety and occupational health and informed the participants on various environments and atmospheric conditions one has to face while working in the industries and its effect on the mental and physical health of the workers. CMIA president Shivprasad Jaju, Satish Lonikar and industry representatives were present.