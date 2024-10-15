Set your goal in student life to be successful: Deelip Swami

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “You can become whatever you decide in student life. Nothing is impossible in this world, one must work hard and confidently move forward. If you keep working hard, one day you will be successful. Students need to be educated and it is equally important to be cultured," said Deelip Swami, district collector.

He was speaking at the 'Yuva Samvad' personality development workshop was organised at Rukmini Auditorium on Tuesday jointly by National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) University and the office of the District Collector.

Deputy Collectors Devendra Katke and Neelam Bafna, MGM University Vice Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, NSS coordinator Dr Ravindra Deshmukh, teachers, students and all others were present.

Speaking further, District Collector Swami said the student life is the golden period of our life. He said that our country is the youngest country in the world and youth must participate in the voting process themselves. Diksha Jogi and Rani Kakde conducted the proceedings of the programme.

Box

Ten points formula

"If we follow ten points in life, we can be successful. The points included goal setting, opportunity recognition, decision-making ability, time planning, clean character, mind concentration, reading, avoiding ifs and buts usage and self-confidence,” he said.