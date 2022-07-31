Setback to stalwarts in ZP reservation draws

Aurangabad, July 28:

The reservations for the 70 gats in the zilla parishad were decided through lucky draw system on Thursday. During the draw, a severe setback has been received by the existing ZP president, vice president, chairpersons and other senior leaders as they lose their gats during the reservation draws.

Considering the possibility of losing the gats during the reservation draws, many leaders had started increasing their influence in the other guts. However, many existing ZP members have fallen back in the race of the reservation draws.

The Karmad gat of present ZP president Meena Shelke has been reserved for OBC man while Bazar Savangi gat of vice president L G Gaikwad has been reserved for general woman.

Mahalgaon gat of education committee chairman has been made reserved for general woman. Present MLA and former ZP member Ramesh Bornare’s gat has been reserved for woman. Similarly, the gats of Vilas Bhumre, Ramesh Gaikwad, Shriram Mahajan, Keshav Tayade, Shivaji Pathrikar, Jitendra Jaiswal have been reserved.

Former ZP president Devyani Patil Deongaonkar’s gat has been reserved for OBC woman, but she can contest here as she has the OBC certificate. Construction committee chairman Kishor Balande was lucky as his newly formed gat adjoining his existing gat is general. Women and child welfare chairperson Anuradha Chavan’s gat also received the opportunity to contest from the same gat. Socail welfare committee chairperson Monali Chavan’s gat has been reserved for scheduled caste woman.

Partywise strength in ZP

Shiv Sena - 19

BJP - 23

Congress - 16

NCP - 2

MNS - 1

RPI -1

Total - 60