Seven couples tie nuptial knot on 'Valentines Day'

-Registered marriage: Marriage only costs Rs 150

Aurangabad: Seven couples tied their nuptial knot on Valentine's Day, registering their marriages in the office of the assistant sub-registrar of the stamp and registration department on Tuesday. The couples, comprising five from the city and two from the tehsil, were given certificates on the spot.

Relatives and friends of the bride and groom were present on this occasion. Assistant sub-registrar and district marriage registration officer SD Kulkarni said that during the day, 7 couples got married at the registrar's office. They were given a certificate immediately after they fulfilled the legal requirements.

Every couple was accompanied by witnesses. Due to the restriction of crowds in marriage ceremonies due to corona, the tendency of many people to perform register marriages has increased. In the two years 2020 and 2021, there were a large number of registered marriages. Low expense, spot certification and limited people all these factors are increasing the number of registered marriages.

Whole marriage at Rs 150

Registration marriage costs Rs 150. It includes a notice fee of Rs 50 and registration fee of Rs 100. The couple requires xerox copy of Aadhaar card, residence and age proof.

1805 registered marriages in four years

1805 registered marriages took place in the last four years. There were 495 marriages in 2019 and 319 in 2020. In 2021, 446 marriages were registered. In 2022 there were around 569 registered marriages and 89 marriages took place in January and February 2023.