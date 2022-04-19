Seven days left for Haj pilgrims to apply

Pilgrims above 65 years of age cannot apply

Aurangabad, April 17:

The Central Haj Committee has started the process of accepting applications for Haj Yatra 2022. Applications are allowed till April 22. This year, many pilgrims have to cancel the holy pilgrimage as the government has made it a condition that pilgrims above 65 years of age cannot apply. For the first time after corona, Indians will get the opportunity to perform Haj.

Saudi Arabia had banned travelers from around the world from entering the country due to corona. The Central Haj Committee has directed the pilgrims who have been filing applications for the last two years to submit their applications in a new format this year. Faisal Patel of the local Markaz-e-Hujjaj Committee said that the process of filing applications was very slow due to the holy month of Ramadan. Online application has to be submitted till April 22. Citizens born after July 10, 1957 are allowed to apply. Both certificates of corona vaccination have to be uploaded. Devotees are angry that Saudi Arabia and the Central government have imposed age restrictions.

Refund the money of old form

Many citizens had applied online for Haj during the corona period. An application costed Rs 300. A separate fee of Rs 1000 was taken as processing fee. The holy pilgrimage has not been held in the last two years. Therefore, the devotees demand that the money be returned. The same amount is now being charged for new applications. In the past, money would be refunded if the applicant was not able to go to Haj.