Sewage contractor asked to submit explanation on reducing tender price!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a surprising development, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator G Sreekanth directed the drainage contractor to submit a written assurance stating the reduction in tender price as negotiated in the meeting.

The state government through its fund has decided to lay the drainage pipeline network in Satara-Deolai areas by spending Rs 231 crore. Of all three responses received by the office, one Ankita Construction quoted the lowest prices. It has quoted 16.54 per cent below the estimated price. However, the contractor during the negotiation round orally agreed upon further reducing the quoted price to 9.20 pc. Hence the civic chief inquired about the reason behind it. He then sought a written explanation of the details behind lowering the price.

In the technical bidding held on June 27, the municipal commissioner found three tenders eligible. Later on, the commercial bidding round was held on June 30. The contractors Bhugan Infra Construction quoted 17.35 pc below; Jaiwarudi Infra quoted 19.20 pc below and Ankita Construction quoted 16.54 pc below.

However, these contractors were called on for the negotiation at the Smart City headquarters on July 12 (Wednesday). During the discussion, Ankita Construction officials gave the oral assurance of reducing his quoted price.