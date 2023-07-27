SFI condemns Manipur violence

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of the Students Federation of India (SFI) demonstrated in front of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) gate on Thursday to protest Manipur violence. The agitators aid that Manipur state is literally burning for the past three months and there is an increase in violence.

They term the incident of parading two women paraded naked as a disgrace to humanity. The women were also gang-raped and no action was taken against the guilty even after lodging a complaint.

The SFI members agitated today condemning the incident. Senator Dr Umakant Rathod, Dr Lokesh Kamble, Manisha Ballal, Pallavi Boradkar, Arun Mate and others were present.