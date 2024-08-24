SFI members agitate against women’s harassment

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of the Students Federation of India (SFI) demonstrated in front of the main gate of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Friday evening against harassment of women and girls in the country.

The agitators said that women and minor girls are not safe in the country as they are being harassed in different parts of the country.

They demanded that the Government should probe the cases and take stern action against the culprits behind the crime.

The students also protest against the Central and State Governments alleging that they are sheltering the accused. SFI leader Lokesh Kamble said that women and minor girls are not safe in the country. He said that hearings of all the cases should be held in the fast-track court.

Chandrakant Chavan, Pallavi Boradkar, Manisha Ballal and Arun Mate also spoke. Munir Syed, Ranjit Waise, Suraj Deokar and others were present.