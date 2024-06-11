SFI protest against Manusmriti in syllabus, irregularities in NEET

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of the District Committee of the Students Federation of India (SFI) demanded the exclusion of ‘Manusmriti’ shloks from the school syllabus and conduct a probe in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

A memorandum was submitted to the President of the Country and the School Education Minister of the State through the district collector on Tuesday.

In the memorandum, the SFI office-bearers stated that in progressive Maharashtra, it is disgraceful to include shlokas of Manusmriti in the school curriculum, which may teach the lessons of an unequal caste system and fuel caste disparity.

The decision which tarnishes the image of freedom, democracy, equality, fraternity, justice and overall social justice of the State, should be withdrawn.

The student union office-bearers said that students cannot get 719 and 718 marks when four marks along with one mark are deducted for a wrong answer. This raises doubt about irregularities and corruption in NEET.

SFI district president Manisha Ballal, its vice president Pratik Borde, Priya Zore, and Ranjit Wayse signed the memorandum.