SGST department launches drive to combat tax evasion through bogus GST numbers

Drive to continue for two months

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) department has initiated an extensive operation to identify individuals and businesses that acquire GST numbers using fraudulent documents, evading taxes and causing financial losses to the government. Over the past two days, GST officials have meticulously examined the documents and GST numbers of more than 100 establishments and their respective premises.

Those displaying suspicious activities will undergo further investigation, as announced by the officials. Since May 16, the SGST department has embarked on a two-month search operation, set to conclude on July 15, following orders from the Central government. The GST department has instructed all GST registrants to furnish essential information, including the shop name, owner name, GST registration details, as well as the establishment's number and address, to be displayed on their premises. Officials are scrutinizing the documents provided during GST registration, such as business addresses, names, numbers, and GST certificates. Any outdated certificates discovered during the inspections are subject to a fine of Rs 50,000. The entire staff of the GST department, including officers and employees, have participating in this search mission. Strict actions are being taken against tax evaders. Within the past two days, GST-related documents of more than 100 establishments in the city have undergone thorough inspections. Sources indicate that the findings of these investigations will be announced within the next two to three days.