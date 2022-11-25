Shadratrotsav of Lord Khandoba begins with enthusiasm

Aurangabad:

The Shadratrotsav (Navratrotsav) of the Lord Khandoba began on Thursday amidst religious fervour. Hundreds of devotees took darshan at the Khandoba temple at Satara amidst the chanting of ‘Yelkot Yelkot Jai Malhar’ and showered Bhandara in the temple premises.

The Shadratrotsav of Lord Khandoba is celebrated for six days between Margashirsh Shuddha Pratipada to Margashirsha Shuddha Shashti. The puja of Lord Khandoba at Satara temple began at 4 am. An arti was performed at 7 am by temple trust president Sahebrao Palaskar. The idol was beautifully decorated with flowers. The silver crown placed on the idol was attracting the attention of the devotees.

Today being the first day of Shadratrotsav, many devotees had come for darshan. Devotees showered the bhandara amidst the chanting of 'Yelkot Yelkot Jai Malhar.’ The traditional folk performance by Waghya and Muralis continued throughout the day in the temple premises.

Champashashthi on Nov 29

Champashashti will be celebrated on November 29, the sixth day of the Shadratrotsava. The procession of Lord Khadoba will be taken out in the morning from the temple. The Champashashthi yatra will be held between November 30 and December 1. Devotees from all over the state will come for darshan.