Shahganj faces traffic chaos

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Despite having wide roads, the Shahganj area has become increasingly congested due to illegal encroachments. The roads are cluttered with unauthorized grass stalls, goods displayed by shopkeepers, and an overwhelming presence of street vendors and hawkers. The situation is exacerbated by private vehicles illegally parked in the restricted area around the Shahganj water tank, further narrowing the roads and causing chaos for commuters.

From Nizamuddin Chowk to Shahganj Tower Road, fruit vendors occupy significant portions of the street, while the constant movement of handcarts and hawkers adds to the congestion. Vehicle owners are particularly frustrated, as vehicles are often parked on both sides of the road, leaving barely any space for traffic. In the morning, workers are seen sitting on the median, waiting for work, adding to the confusion. Residents and commuters alike are calling for immediate action to clear the area and restore smooth traffic flow. With the streets blocked and chaos increasing daily, the question remains: who will take responsibility for restoring order in Shahganj? The growing demand for a solution is loud and clear- clear the roads, ensure proper parking, and help reduce the congestion that has made the area almost impossible to navigate.