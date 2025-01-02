Shahganj Masjid Imam Mujeebullah passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maulana Mohammed Mujeebullah (85) who has been Imam of Shahganj’s Masjid-e-Kalan for 40 years passed away on Thursday.

He completed his school and college education along with religious education.

After graduation, Maulana Mujeebullah did M Com and LLB education. He worked as a teacher at Maulana Azad School for many years. He used to teach Mathematics, English and Marathi to the students and was also the Vice Principal at Maulana Azad School.

Maulana Mujeebullah was the president of the famous Baba Burhanuddin Dargah in Khuldabad for many years and also had a lion's share in many social activities.

He had a very respected place in the Muslim community. He served as a Pesh-Imam of the mosque in Shahganj. He is survived by his son Wajedullah, three daughters and extended family.

His Namaz-e-Janaza will be offered after the special Friday prayer at Masjid-e-Kalan, Shahaganj, in the afternoon on January 3. The burial will take place at the graveyard on the premises of Badi Dargah in Khulabad.