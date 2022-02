Shahzad Parveen passes away

Aurangabad, Feb 7:

Shahzad Parveen Abdul Saleem (67, Buddhilane) died of a brief illness on Sunday morning. She leaves behind three sons and two daughters. Her Namaz-e-Janaza was performed at Jama Masjid while burial took place in Chitakhana graveyard after Isha prayer. She was the wife of photographer Abdul Saleem and mother Dr Mohammed Faisal, Mohammed Feroz and Dr Mohammed Ahsan.