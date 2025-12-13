Shaikh Aziz passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A resident of Rengtipura, Shaikh Aziz Shaikh Mehboob, died of a brief illness on Friday. He was 59.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Kali Masjid in Nawabpura after Friday afternoon prayers, while the burial took place in the graveyard adjacent to the mosque.

He is survived by his wife, three sons, two daughters and an extended family.