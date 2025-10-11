Shaikh Junaid qualifies SET

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shaikh Junaid, a student of Vivekanand College, qualified Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (SET) in Microbiology.

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) conducted Maha SET in June 2025 and declared its results recently. Junaid has also secured 86th All India Rank in CSIR-JRF, one of the most competitive and difficult examinations in the country.