By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 12, 2022 07:00 PM2022-03-12T19:00:02+5:302022-03-12T19:00:02+5:30

Aurangabad, March 12: Shaikh Nazeer (83, Shahbazaar), the head of Jamiat Ahle Hadees, died of a brief illness on ...

Shaikh Nazeer passes away

Aurangabad, March 12:

Shaikh Nazeer (83, Shahbazaar), the head of Jamiat Ahle Hadees, died of a brief illness on Sunday. His Namaz-e-Janaza was performed at Muhammadi Masjid in the afternoon while burial took place at Kali Masjid Nawabpura graveyard. He leaves behind wife, four sons and two daughters.

