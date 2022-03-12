Shaikh Nazeer passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 12, 2022 07:00 PM2022-03-12T19:00:02+5:302022-03-12T19:00:02+5:30
Shaikh Nazeer (83, Shahbazaar), the head of Jamiat Ahle Hadees, died of a brief illness on Sunday. His Namaz-e-Janaza was performed at Muhammadi Masjid in the afternoon while burial took place at Kali Masjid Nawabpura graveyard. He leaves behind wife, four sons and two daughters.